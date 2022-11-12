Bhartiya International consolidated net profit declines 35.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 233.72 croreNet profit of Bhartiya International declined 35.02% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 233.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales233.72214.55 9 OPM %11.587.86 -PBDT19.3527.46 -30 PBT13.1818.59 -29 NP9.7414.99 -35
