JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit declines 35.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 233.72 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International declined 35.02% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 233.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales233.72214.55 9 OPM %11.587.86 -PBDT19.3527.46 -30 PBT13.1818.59 -29 NP9.7414.99 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU