Bhartiya International consolidated net profit declines 35.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 233.72 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International declined 35.02% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 233.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.233.72214.5511.587.8619.3527.4613.1818.599.7414.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)