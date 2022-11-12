Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 68.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.62% to Rs 15.70 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 68.90% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.62% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.7032.459.4319.971.886.960.545.821.304.18

