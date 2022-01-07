Ujjivan SFB records 22% YoY growth in loan book

-
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) said that its gross loan book rose 22% to Rs 16,600 crore as on 31 December 2021 as against Rs 13,600 recorded on 31 December 2020.
The loan book has increased by 15% as compared with Rs 14,500 crore as on 30 September 2021.
Total Deposits aggregated to Rs 15,600 crore as on 31 December 2021, up 34% YoY and up 10% QoQ.
CASA ratio was 26% as on 31 December 2021 as compared with 18% as on as on 31 December 2020 and 22% as on 30 September 2021.
Collection efficiency (including additional collections) for December 2021 was 112%, for November 2021 was 107% and for October 2021 was 107%.
GNPA for December 2021 was 10.5%, for November 2021 was 11.2% and for October 2021 was 11.6%.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a mass market focused bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments.
The scrip rose 0.25% to end at Rs 19.90 on the BSE yesterday.
