Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CSB Bank Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2021.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 6.97% to Rs 284.95 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 340.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43604 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd tumbled 4.54% to Rs 164.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76418 shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd slipped 4.42% to Rs 30.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd corrected 4.22% to Rs 222.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

