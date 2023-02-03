Ujjivan SFB reports turnaround Q3 numbers

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of Rs 293.19 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 33.83 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Total income surged 50.38% to Rs 1,220.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 811.66 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year..

The bank's pre-tax profit stood at Rs 389.14 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 45.64 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 54% to Rs 697 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 454 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. Net interest margin improved to 9.4% in Q3 FY23 as compared with 9.1% registered in Q3 FY22.

Pre Provisioning Operating Profit (PPoP) stood at Rs 389 crore in Q3 FY23, registering a growth of 152.6% from Rs 154 crore in Q3 FY22.

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 737.55 crore as on 31 December 2022 as against Rs 928.86 crore as on 30 September 2022 and Rs 1,611.66 crore as on 31 December 2021.

The ratio of gross NPAs declined to 3.64% as on 31 December 2022 as against 5.06% as on 30 September 2022 and 9.79% as on 31 December 2021.

The ratio of net NPAs was at 0.05% as on 31 December 2022 as against 0.04% as on 30 September 2022 and 1.67% as on 31 December 2021.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 99% as on 31 December 2022.

The bank reported highest ever disbursements of Rs 4,838 crore in Q3 FY23, in line with Q3 FY22. Deposits stood at Rs 23,203 crore as of December 2022, recording a growth of 49% year on year.

CASA Deposits jumped 47% year on year to Rs 6,070 crore as on 31 December 2022. CASA ratio was at 26.2% as on 31 December 2022 as compared to 26.5% posted in the same period a year ago.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood increased to 26.02% as on 31 December 2022 as against 19.09% as on 31 December 2021. Tier-1 capital was at 22.84% as on 31 December 2022.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves approximately 73 lakh customers through 598 branches and 16,764 employees spread across 254 districts and 25 states and union territories in India..

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shed 0.51% to Rs 29.45 on the BSE.

