NDR Auto Components Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd and Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2023.

NDR Auto Components Ltd surged 8.68% to Rs 652 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1750 shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd spiked 7.18% to Rs 91. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5573 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd soared 6.43% to Rs 251. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6304 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd rose 6.11% to Rs 191.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd added 5.26% to Rs 7.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10909 shares in the past one month.

