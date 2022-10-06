JSW Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, HEG Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2022.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, HEG Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2022.

JSW Energy Ltd soared 11.89% to Rs 328 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd surged 10.78% to Rs 183.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd spiked 9.70% to Rs 1171.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13477 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd gained 9.47% to Rs 406.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd advanced 8.83% to Rs 218.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15244 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)