UltraTech Cement, Adani Transmission, TVS Motor, Paytm in focus

UltraTech Cement: The company announced the commissioning of 1.9 mtpa greenfield clinker backed grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works, Rajasthan. The company along with its subsidiary now has 16.25 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan spread over 5 separate plant locations. The company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 121.35 mtpa.

Adani Transmission: The company has incorporated its WOS in the name of Adani Cooling Solutions Limited (ACSL) for the purpose of carrying on District Cooling System business. ACSL will commence its business operations in due course.

TVS Motor Company: The company plans to launch the Euro-5 two-wheelers in Turkey. TVS Motor will further strengthen its presence in Turkey with products like TVS Jupiter, TVS NTORQ Race Edition, TVS Raider and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which will be Euro5 compliant.

One97 Communications (Paytm): The company approved a share buyback plan for an amount not exceeding Rs. 850 crore at a price not exceeding Rs. 810 per equity share. The buyback will be via open market route through stock exchange mechanism.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited announced that it had successfully raised funds through the issuance of 10 year Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Secured NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs 11.50 billion, on private placement basis.

Bayer CropScience: The operations at the company's crop protection formulations plant located at Himatnagar, Gujarat have been temporarily discontinued pursuant to the Directions from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board ('GPCB').

