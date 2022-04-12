UltraTech Cement emerges preferred bidder for limestone block in Karnataka

The cement major on Monday said it has been declared as the preferred bidder for a limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Karnataka government.

"The company participated in the e-auction of Diggaon Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder," UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

The block is situated in Tehsil Chittapur of Kalburgi district in Karnataka. This is adjacent to the company's Rajashree unit and has total cement grade geological resources of 530 million tonnes of limestone over an area of 7.86 sq kms, it said.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the largest manufacturer of grey cement and ready mix concrete (RMC) and one of the largest manufacturers of white cement in India.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 119.95 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and 8 bulk packaging terminals.

On a consolidated basis, the cement major's net profit rose 7.83% to Rs 1,708 crore on 4.66% increase in net sales to Rs 12,710 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of UltraTech Cement rose 0.36% to Rs 6857.75 on Monday.

