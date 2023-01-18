JUST IN
PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

PK Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 OPM %0-40.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:46 IST

