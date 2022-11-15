Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 38.08% to Rs 8.00 croreNet Loss of Uniinfo Telecom Services reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.0012.92 -38 OPM %-2.253.56 -PBDT-0.260.35 PL PBT-0.490.06 PL NP-0.48-0.04 -1100
