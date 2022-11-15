SecUR Credentials consolidated net profit rises 343.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 11.42 crore

Net profit of SecUR Credentials rose 343.48% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.4210.0539.2319.504.601.273.670.433.060.69

