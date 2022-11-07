Union Bank of India gains for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 58.2, up 5.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.18% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% gain in NIFTY and a 22.38% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. Union Bank of India has added around 32.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 23.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3532.55, up 4.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 255.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

