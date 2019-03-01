Union Bank of India in demand

is quoting at Rs 76.5, up 6.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% gain in and a 6.66% gain in the PSU Bank index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 76.5, up 6.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 10828.45. The Sensex is at 35956.44, up 0.25%. has dropped around 3.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2760.8, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 77.2, up 7% on the day. Union Bank of India is down 24.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% gain in NIFTY and a 6.66% gain in the index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)