Phoenix Mills allots 23,500 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 23,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees Stock Option Plan 2007.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased Rs. 34,35,08,032 consisting of 17,17,54,016 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 34,35,55,032 consisting of 17,17,77,516 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

