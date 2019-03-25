NHPC commences power trading for J&K

NHPC announced that in pursuance to Letter of Award (LoA) dated 12 December 2018 given by Jammu & Kashmir, (PDD) for sale and purchase of power in Power Exchange, NHPC has started trading of power for J&K, PDD w.e.f. 22 March 2019 in day ahead Market with Indian

The sale and purchase of power in Power is for a period of 1 year from the date of LoA and for purchase of 1000 and Sale of 400 through Power

