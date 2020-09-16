Unison Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 84.55% to Rs 6.12 croreNet Loss of Unison Metals reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.55% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.1239.61 -85 OPM %-26.311.62 -PBDT-2.73-0.38 -618 PBT-3.54-0.97 -265 NP-2.69-0.80 -236
