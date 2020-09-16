JUST IN
U. Y. Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 86.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 86.83% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.355.37 -19 OPM %88.7467.97 -PBDT4.923.54 39 PBT4.893.50 40 NP3.832.05 87

Wed, September 16 2020.

