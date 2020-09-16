U. Y. Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 86.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 86.83% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.355.3788.7467.974.923.544.893.503.832.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)