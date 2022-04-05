TIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mold-Tek Packaging raises Rs 103.60 crore from QIP issue
Mold-Tek Packaging slips as QIP issue begins
Medicamen Biotech standalone net profit rises 31.06% in the September 2021 quarter
Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 31.06% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2022.
Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2022.
TIL Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 142.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5928 shares in the past one month.
Vineet Laboratories Ltd surged 18.26% to Rs 80.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7458 shares in the past one month.
Medicamen Biotech Ltd soared 16.54% to Rs 840. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2744 shares in the past one month.
Tokyo Plast International Ltd added 16.10% to Rs 113.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2883 shares in the past one month.
Ortin Laboratories Ltd spurt 14.89% to Rs 29.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26012 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU