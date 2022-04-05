TIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2022.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2022.

TIL Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 142.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5928 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd surged 18.26% to Rs 80.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7458 shares in the past one month.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd soared 16.54% to Rs 840. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2744 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd added 16.10% to Rs 113.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2883 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd spurt 14.89% to Rs 29.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26012 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)