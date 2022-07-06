United Breweries Ltd up for five straight sessions

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.95, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% gain in NIFTY and a 10.67% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.95, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15922.75. The Sensex is at 53559.21, up 0.8%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 6.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39690.6, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1598.6, up 1.72% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 11.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% gain in NIFTY and a 10.67% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 113.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)