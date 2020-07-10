United Spirits Ltd extends gains

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 627.2, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.77% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% drop in NIFTY and a 4.86% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 627.2, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10754.3. The Sensex is at 36530.84, down 0.56%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 5.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30671.75, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 631, up 0.64% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 10.77% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% drop in NIFTY and a 4.86% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

