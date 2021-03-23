Insecticides (India) rallies on buyback plan

Insecticides (India) surged 11.50% to Rs 495.30 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Tuesday, 30 March 2021.

As at end December 2020, promoters held 68.89% stake in the company.

Insecticides (India) is engaged in the manufacturing activities of agro chemicals, pesticides and technical products for agriculture purposes.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30.90% to Rs 6.15 crore on a 13.81% rise in net sales to Rs 299.17 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)