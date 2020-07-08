United Spirits Ltd spurts 4.57%, rises for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 620.85, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% fall in NIFTY and a 4.8% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 620.85, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10802.1. The Sensex is at 36656.39, down 0.05%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 2.08% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

