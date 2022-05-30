United Spirits Ltd spurts 5.43%, rises for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 820, up 5.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.89% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.36% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38242.7, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

