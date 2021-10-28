Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd and SKF India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2021.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd surged 17.74% to Rs 972.3 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd soared 5.31% to Rs 178.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd spiked 5.27% to Rs 1202. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd gained 5.26% to Rs 526.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80126 shares in the past one month.

SKF India Ltd jumped 4.88% to Rs 3278.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4611 shares in the past one month.

