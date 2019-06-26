SBI Life Insurance vaults after foreign brokerage maintains buy call

Company was up 4.73% to Rs 706.80 at 11:07 IST after a foreign research firm reportedly maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 830 per share.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 54.54 points, or 0.14% to 39,489.48.

On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock has hit a high of Rs 714.80, which is also its 52-week high price. The stock has hit a low of Rs 692.95 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 487 on 1 October 2018.

Cardif, one of the promoters of SBI Company, is selling 2.5% of its stake in the firm through offer for sale (OFS). The OFS kicked off on stock exchanges yesterday, 25 June 2019, (T Day) (for only). The OFS continues today, 26 March 2019 (T+1 Day) (for and for who choose to carry their bids).

holds 7.70% stake in the life insurance company while of has a 62.10% stake.

On the first day of the bidding for OFS yesterday, 25 June 2019, at 15:30 IST, bids were received for 8.58 crore shares from the non-retail investors, representing a subscription of 381.48%.

On the second day of the bidding for OFS today, 26 June 2019, at 10:55 IST, bids were received for 5.12 lakh shares from the retail and non-retail investors, representing a subscription of 20.49%.

SBI Life Insurance Company's net profit rose 20.1% to Rs 457.68 crore on a 54.8% rise in the total income to Rs 15739.85 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is one of the leading life insurance in The company is a joint venture between India's largest of and the leading global insurance company

