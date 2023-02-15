Universal Autofoundry reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 52.36 croreNet profit of Universal Autofoundry reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.3635.09 49 OPM %14.17-1.65 -PBDT6.62-1.20 LP PBT4.92-2.95 LP NP3.56-2.17 LP
