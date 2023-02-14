Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit rises 184.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings rose 184.12% to Rs 22.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.8813.7510.9318.3324.918.3024.848.1722.197.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)