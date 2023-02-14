Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit rises 184.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Universus Photo hits the roof on plan to issue special dividend
Jindal Poly Films rises on incorporating real estate firm
-
Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 9.88 croreNet profit of Universus Photo Imagings rose 184.12% to Rs 22.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.8813.75 -28 OPM %10.9318.33 -PBDT24.918.30 200 PBT24.848.17 204 NP22.197.81 184
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU