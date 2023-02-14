Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit rises 184.12% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings rose 184.12% to Rs 22.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.8813.75 -28 OPM %10.9318.33 -PBDT24.918.30 200 PBT24.848.17 204 NP22.197.81 184

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

