Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 8.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.39% to Rs 73.92 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 8.22% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.39% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.73.92112.674.482.882.162.070.670.730.670.73

