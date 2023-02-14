JUST IN
Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 8.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.39% to Rs 73.92 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 8.22% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.39% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales73.92112.67 -34 OPM %4.482.88 -PBDT2.162.07 4 PBT0.670.73 -8 NP0.670.73 -8

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

