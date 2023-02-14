Nivaka Fashions standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.46% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Nivaka Fashions rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 62.46% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.163.09 -62 OPM %17.242.91 -PBDT0.200.09 122 PBT0.130.01 1200 NP0.100.01 900
