Nivaka Fashions standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.46% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Nivaka Fashions rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 62.46% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.163.0917.242.910.200.090.130.010.100.01

