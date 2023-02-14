JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Surya India standalone net profit rises 37.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 37.84% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.471.32 11 OPM %62.5954.55 -PBDT0.920.72 28 PBT0.710.51 39 NP0.510.37 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU