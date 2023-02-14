Surya India standalone net profit rises 37.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 37.84% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.471.3262.5954.550.920.720.710.510.510.37

