UNL Global and Genesys International partner to create a hyperlocal location tech platform

UNL Global and Genesys International announced their partnership to create a hyperlocal Location Technology Platform powered by a high-accuracy 3D digital map of India and bring joint geospatial and mapping solutions to the Indian market.

Both companies will be leveraging their individual strengths to build a fullstack solution, combining Genesys' high-quality and high-definition location data of key Indian cities together with UNL's smart 3D geocell-based micro-location technology and location services.

Through their technology integration, the Indian market will be able to access the most accurate geospatial solutions like addressing, hyperlocal geocoding, routing and geofencing, powered by the highest quality location data and context.

The two companies will also collaborate on developing market-leading industry solutions across industry verticals including e-commerce, logistics, last-mile delivery, and mobility.

