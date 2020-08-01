Upasana Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 0.41 croreNet Loss of Upasana Finance reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.410.40 3 1.291.06 22 OPM %-124.3942.50 -8.5360.38 - PBDT-0.510.17 PL 0.110.64 -83 PBT-0.510.17 PL 0.110.64 -83 NP-0.43-0.03 -1333 0.030.44 -93
