UPL gains on buyback proposal

UPL added 3.90% to Rs 657 after the company said that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 February 2022.

UPL manufactures, markets, and distributes crop protection products, intermediates, speciality chemicals, and other industrial chemicals; and undertakes research in these segments. The company has manufacturing units in India, France, the Netherlands, Argentina, the UK, Vietnam, Turkey, Brazil, the USA, China, Thailand, Italy, Australia, and Columbia.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.89% to Rs 1,179 crore on a 23.78% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,297 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

