Real Estate shares spike

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 169.23 points or 5.18% at 3435.81 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 7.25%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 7.23%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 6.42%),DLF Ltd (up 6.28%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 5.17%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 5.12%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.02%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.42%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.3%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1376.39 or 2.52% at 55906.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 410.45 points or 2.53% at 16658.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1096.21 points or 4.32% at 26487.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 311.36 points or 3.99% at 8105.86.

On BSE,2368 shares were trading in green, 566 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

