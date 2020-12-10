UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2020.

UPL Ltd crashed 11.84% to Rs 434 at 14:42 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 12.26. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd lost 7.23% to Rs 302.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83555 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra shed 5.99% to Rs 14.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd dropped 5.72% to Rs 311.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17981 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)