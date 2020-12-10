Century Extrusions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

B.C. Power Controls Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, Beardsell Ltd and Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2020.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, Beardsell Ltd and Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2020.

Century Extrusions Ltd tumbled 11.97% to Rs 5.44 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96259 shares in the past one month.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 7.02. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nila Spaces Ltd crashed 9.84% to Rs 1.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd dropped 9.77% to Rs 9.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3932 shares in the past one month.

Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd corrected 9.38% to Rs 0.87. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

