Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 60.16 points or 1.78% at 3312.02 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, UPL Ltd (down 12.87%), Pennar Industries Ltd (down 5.35%),Ruchira Papers Ltd (down 5.22%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 4.62%),Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 4.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were The Ramco Cements Ltd (down 4.33%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 4.06%), Prakash Industries Ltd (down 3.99%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 3.88%), and NCL Industries Ltd (down 3.82%).

On the other hand, Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 10.62%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 6.09%), and Gravita India Ltd (up 5.75%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 338.7 or 0.73% at 45764.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.45 points or 0.78% at 13423.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 138.84 points or 0.79% at 17438.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.51 points or 1.01% at 5813.11.

On BSE,1008 shares were trading in green, 1786 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

