Kalpataru Power sizzles on deal to sell power transmission asset to Adani

Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 2.05% to Rs 238.95 after the company said it signed definitive agreements to sell Alipurduar Transmission to Adani Transmission for a total enterprise value of about Rs 1286 crore.

Shares of Adani Transmission were up 1.03% at Rs 264.

Alipurduar Transmission Limited (ATL) was set up as part of an inter-state transmission system for strengthening and transferring of power from new hydroelectric power projects in Bhutan to India. The project involved design, financing, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of 325 kms of 400 KV transmission line. ATL won this project on BOOM basis through a competitive bidding process from REC Transmission Projects Company limited (RECTPCL) for a period of 35 years. ATL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL).

Kalpataru further added that the sale of ATL is subject to certain adjustments on account of assets and liabilities at the time of closing of the transaction. The transaction is also subject to requisite approvals and compliances.

ATL generated a revenue of Rs 90.36 crore (0.71% of consolidated revenue) in financial year 2019-20 and had a total net worth of Rs 170.20 crore.

Commenting on the asset sale, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL said, "The sale of T&D assets is testament of our ability to build, operate and sell in a time bound manner. In FY19-20, we have already completed sale and transfer of the Satpura transmission asset. We are now targeting to complete the sale and transfer of all balance T&D assets in FY20-21. The sale of T&D assets is a pivotal step in accelerating KPTL's growth strategy in the global EPC market and a major step towards enhancing shareholder value."

On a consolidated basis, Kalpataru Power Transmission reported a 92.2% drop in net profit to Rs 13 crore on a 0.1% rise in net sales to Rs 3527 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA declined 7% to Rs 386 in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA margin for Q4 March 2020 stood at 10.9%. Consolidated order book was at Rs 22,834 crore as on 31 March 2020.

KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies in India engaged in power transmission & distribution.

