Volumes spurt at UPL Ltd counter

Astral Poly Technik Ltd, BSE Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 December 2020.

UPL Ltd notched up volume of 679.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 122.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 13.23% to Rs.427.45. Volumes stood at 138.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd clocked volume of 7.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.43% to Rs.1,452.35. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

BSE Ltd witnessed volume of 28.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.34% to Rs.636.00. Volumes stood at 35.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd witnessed volume of 47.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.27 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.95% to Rs.204.30. Volumes stood at 19.13 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd notched up volume of 30.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.60 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.35% to Rs.473.55. Volumes stood at 24.13 lakh shares in the last session.

