Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Power Ltd, Canara Bank, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and GE T&D India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2020.

Adani Power Ltd, Canara Bank, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and GE T&D India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2020.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 330.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92690 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd tumbled 5.05% to Rs 49.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank crashed 5.01% to Rs 129.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd dropped 4.02% to Rs 96.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE T&D India Ltd slipped 3.86% to Rs 121.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24264 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)