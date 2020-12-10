Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 27.1 points or 1.31% at 2033.96 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.15%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.98%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.46%),Siemens Ltd (down 2.28%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.58%), CESC Ltd (down 1.5%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.22%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.98%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.82%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 0.02%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 338.7 or 0.73% at 45764.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.45 points or 0.78% at 13423.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 138.84 points or 0.79% at 17438.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.51 points or 1.01% at 5813.11.

On BSE,1008 shares were trading in green, 1786 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

