Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.39% to Rs 6.17 croreNet loss of Upsurge Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.39% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.178.16 -24 OPM %-11.3530.76 -PBDT-0.742.45 PL PBT-0.752.45 PL NP-0.872.17 PL
