Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net loss of Upsurge Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.39% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.178.16-11.3530.76-0.742.45-0.752.45-0.872.17

