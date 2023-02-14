Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 161.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.03 267 OPM %118.18-33.33 -PBDT0.410.20 105 PBT0.410.20 105 NP0.340.13 162
