Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 161.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.110.03118.18-33.330.410.200.410.200.340.13

