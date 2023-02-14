JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 161.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.03 267 OPM %118.18-33.33 -PBDT0.410.20 105 PBT0.410.20 105 NP0.340.13 162

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU