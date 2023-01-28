US FDA concludes inspection of Gland Pharma's Visakhapatnam facility with zero observations

Gland Pharma said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the company's API Facility at JNPC, Visakhapatnam, from 23rd January 2023 to 27th January 2023.

The drug maker further informed that the said inspection has been completed with 'zero' observations.

Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer of small volume liquid parenteral products, to become one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets.

The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit dropped 15% to Rs 231.95 crore on 11.8% decline in net sales to Rs 938.29 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip had advanced 1.16% to end at Rs 1357.10 on the BSE on Friday.

