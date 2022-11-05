JUST IN
US Stocks gain on solid jobs data

Capital Market 

The US stock market finished volatile session with strong gains on Friday, 04 November 2022, as risk sentiments underpinned after nonfarm payrolls data painted a picture of a U. S. economy that is creating jobs. Meanwhile, growing speculation that China is on the verge of emerging from COVID-19-induced economic lockdowns helped drive stock higher.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 401.97 points, or 1.26%, to 32,403.22.

The S&P500 index added 50.66 points, or 1.36%, to 3,770.55. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased 132.31 points, or 1.28%, to 10,475.25.

For the week, the Dow slumped by 1.4%, the S&P 500 tumbled by 3.4% and the Nasdaq plunged by 5.7%.

All 11 S&P500 sectors advanced, with material sector leading rally with gains of 3.4%, followed by communication services (up 1.76%), information technology (up 1.67%), and industrials (up 1.6%) sectors.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 while the jobless rate ticked upward to 3.7% from 3.5% in September, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' report released on Friday.

Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS was up 0.8% at $18.33, Tata Motors added 4.4% to $26.44, HDFC Bank added 2% to $63.11, Wipro added 3.1% to $4.72, ICICI Bank rose 1.5% to $22.44, and WNS Holdings added 0.9% to $83.24. Dr Reddy's Labs fell 0.4% to $55.65 and Azure Power Global fell 2.5% to $5.53.

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 09:21 IST

