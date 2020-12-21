US Stocks retreat from record highs

The US stocks retreated from record highs on Friday, 18 December 2020, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all finishing lower, as traders cashed in on recent gains amid uncertainty around concrete developments on a new fiscal stimulus bill along with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 124.32 points, or 0.41%, to 30,179.05. The S&P 500 index was down 13.07 points, or 0.35%, to 3,709.41. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 9.10 points, or 0.07%, to 12,755.64.
US equities wavered as investors looked to Capitol Hill for the final language of a new economic relief bill. Congress has until midnight to agree on a stimulus deal before government funding lapses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that although a deal "appears to be close at hand," lawmakers would likely work through the weekend to iron out the details.
The $900 billion stimulus package is set to include a round of $600 direct payments, funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, and bolstered federal unemployment benefits.
Shares of Intel (-6.3%) and Apple (-1.6%) weighed on major indexes. FedEx shares fell 5.7% after it did not give an earnings forecast for 2021. Moderna shares fell 2.6%, despite US regulators endorsing its Covid-19 vaccine late Thursday. But Tesla shares rose 6% ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500 index.
Among Indian ADR, HDFC Bank added 0.13% to $70.44, ICICI Bank added 0.28% to $14.12, INFOSYS gained 0.06% to $16.22, Dr Reddys Labs added 2.57% to $70.54, and Vedanta rose 0.62% to $8.13. Wipro fell 0.74% to $5.40, WNS Holdings shed 0.33% to $71.50, Azure Power Global fell 5.22% to $30.33, and Tata Motors fell 1.06% to $12.18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU