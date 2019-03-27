USFDA concludes Pre-Approval Inspection of Cadila Healthcare's injectable onco manufacturing facility

-
At Pharmez, AhmedabadCadila Healthcare announced that the USFDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for Doxorubicin Liposomal, a complex oncological injectable at Alidac Pharmaceuticals, the injectable onco manufacturing facility, located at Pharmez, Ahmedabad from 18 March to 26 March 2019. The inspection concluded with one observation. Alidac is a 100% subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare. There was also a separate invitro BE inspection conducted by the Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance branch of US FDA for the same product which concluded with one observation.
