JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Zydus Cadila launches Tadalafil Tablets USP in US market

RBL Bank allots 3.96 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

USFDA concludes Pre-Approval Inspection of Cadila Healthcare's injectable onco manufacturing facility

Capital Market 

At Pharmez, Ahmedabad

Cadila Healthcare announced that the USFDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for Doxorubicin Liposomal, a complex oncological injectable at Alidac Pharmaceuticals, the injectable onco manufacturing facility, located at Pharmez, Ahmedabad from 18 March to 26 March 2019. The inspection concluded with one observation. Alidac is a 100% subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare. There was also a separate invitro BE inspection conducted by the Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance branch of US FDA for the same product which concluded with one observation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements