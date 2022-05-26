Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 25.18 points or 0.7% at 3556.21 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.99%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.39%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.65%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.44%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.23%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.64%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.62%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 4.52%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.67%), and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.49%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 413.76 or 0.77% at 54163.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.55 points or 0.73% at 16142.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.62 points or 0.54% at 25259.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.17 points or 0.88% at 7818.04.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1798 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

