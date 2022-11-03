Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 339.29 points or 1.16% at 28940.64 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.96%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 4.2%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.53%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.4%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.28%), Subex Ltd (down 2.04%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.65%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.63%), and Allied Digital Services Ltd (down 1.54%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.84%), ASM Technologies Ltd (up 2.45%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 1.89%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.29 or 0.15% at 60812.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.65 points or 0.18% at 18050.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9 points or 0.03% at 28965.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.72 points or 0.14% at 9067.83.

On BSE,1678 shares were trading in green, 1717 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

